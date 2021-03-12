Jobless Oxford graduate sues parents for financial support

Siddiqui’s Dubai-based parents have let him live rent-free at a £1 million flat they own near London’s Hyde Park for 20 years.

Not only that, his parents have also been providing him with more than £400-a-week in addition to helping him with his bills.

However, his parents now want to cut his financial support after a family dispute. Not taking this decision lightly, he sued his parents arguing that he is entitled to a lifelong maintenance grant.

The case against his parents claiming maintenance was thrown out last year by a family court judge, and it will now be heard at the Court of Appeal.

Siddiqui had also taken legal action against Oxford University in 2018 and sought Rs 40.56 crore and claimed that “inadequate teaching” led to his 2:1 degree instead of a first.