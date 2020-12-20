United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Pakistan-born Ali A Zaidi White House’s Deputy National Climate Advisor.

He will be part of the team “that will advance the President-elect’s agenda leading the world to confront the climate crisis — creating good-paying jobs, building resilient communities, and making historic investments in environmental justice,” according to a statement released on Biden-Harris Transition website.

Zaidi, who is currently serving the state of New York as Deputy Secretary to the Governor for Energy and Environment and Chairman of Climate Policy and Finance, tweeted: “We need a whole-of-government approach to take on the climate crisis — in a way that spurs jobs and advances justice.”

“I was floored when President-elect @JoeBiden called. I still am — profoundly humbled, deeply honored, and so ready to get to work!”

He leads the New York state’s efforts on climate change, driving investment into infrastructure and innovation, empowering workers and communities, and boosting economic and environmental resilience.

Zaidi immigrated from Pakistan and grew up outside Erie, Pennsylvania. He received an A.B. from Harvard University and J.D. from Georgetown University.

An adjunct professor at Stanford University — where he has taught graduate courses on technology policy and studied the fiscal and financial impacts of climate change — Zaidi co-founded Lawyers for a Sustainable Economy, a Stanford-coordinated initiative that equips sustainability-focused startups with pro bono legal services, read the statement.

“A longtime advisor to President-elect Biden on climate matters, Zaidi brings the cross-sector and multi-disciplinary experience needed to deliver a whole-of-government response to the climate crisis,” it said.

During the Obama-Biden Administration, Zaidi served as Associate Director for Natural Resources, Energy, and Science for the Office of Management and Budget and as Deputy Director of Energy Policy for the Domestic Policy Council — helping to design and implement a wide range of domestic and international policies.

Zaidi has advised non-profits, including as a Trustee of the Natural Resources Defense Council, and counseled the private sector, as an attorney who helped launch a sustainable investment practice.

