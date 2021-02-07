Biden wants immediate solution to Kashmir dispute: US State Department

WASHINGTON: The US State Department official Zed Tarar has said President Joe Biden wants an immediate solution to Kashmir dispute.

In an interview, he said that President Joe Biden has made it clear that human rights are a fundamental issue for the United States.

He also said that the US understands that Kashmir is a human rights issue and Washington wants that mobile service and 4G should be restored in Kashmir immediately.

Zed Tarar is a Deputy Director of the London Media Hub where he handles media engagement through South Asia.

New York (NY) State Assembly has passed a resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day.

Read more: NY State Assembly passes resolution to observe Feb 5 as Kashmir American Day

The resolution to observe February 5 as Kashmir American Day was passed by a majority vote in the New York State Legislative Assembly.

Governor New York Andrew Cuomo has issued the notification after the assembly passed the resolution.

This Resolution makes New York (NY) the first State to recognize Kashmir American Day. Pakistani Consul General in New York, Aisha Ali said that the Pakistani community played important role in getting the resolution passed through the assembly.

Comments

comments