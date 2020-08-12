Joe Biden taps Kamala Harris to be first black woman VP

WASHINGTON: White House hopeful Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, a landmark pick that puts the senator from California in contention to become America s first female, and first black vice president.

Biden s announcement capped a months-long search for a Democratic partner to challenge President Donald Trump in November.

“I have the great honor to announce that I ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden, 77, said on Twitter.

“I m proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

The decision, announced in the typical 2020 style on social media, was a crucial moment for Biden as he aims to build a broad coalition of voters to oust Trump from the White House.

Harris, who at 55 is two decades Biden’s junior, could appeal to women voters, particularly those in the US suburbs who have been leaning away from Trump. The former California attorney general also personifies the diversity seen as key to building enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket.

Taking to Twitter shortly after the announcement, Harris — who ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination against Biden — said she was “honored” to now join him as nominee for vice president, and would “do what it takes” to help him win.

Harris has been a barrier-breaker for much of her political career.

Her parents were immigrants to the United States — her father from Jamaica, her mother from India. She was the first black woman elected as California s attorney general, and only the second black woman, and the first woman of South Asian heritage, to be elected to the US Senate.

