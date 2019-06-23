Joint opposition to decide on charter of economy with govt: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Sunday it is the joint opposition that will make a decision about charter of economy with the government.

He was responding to a question put to him by a journalist at the Parliament House where he was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to enable him to attend the National Assembly’s budget session.

When asked to comment on PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s statement terming the charter a mockery of economy, he said: “Maryam Bibi is our daughter. Our ideology is that it is for the joint opposition to take whatever decision. There won’t be any single party’s decision.”

To a question of whether he sided with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif, he said he will abide by the united opposition’s narrative.

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, Maryam had said she considered this “meesaq-e-maeeshat” (charter of economy) as “mazaq-e-maeeshat.”

She maintained offering charter of economy to Imran Khan is like giving him an NRO as he, due to his incompetence, caused irreparable damage to the economy and now wanted opposition to become a part of his failure on economic front.

