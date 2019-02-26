Govt announces to summon joint parliament session

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to summon a joint parliament session for which that date would be announced soon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Amid escalating tensions with India after latest intrusion by Indian aircraft at Line of Control (LoC), Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, said that the federal government will summon joint parliament session.

“We are trying to summon joint parliament session on Tuesday evening, however, it will definitely be called tomorrow if it is not scheduled today.”

He detailed that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will give policy statement in the Parliament soon.

Speaker NA chairs meeting of parliamentary leaders

Moreover, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired a meeting of parliamentary leaders in Speaker’s Chamber on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the parliamentary leaders of both government and opposition, ministers of foreign, finance, defence and state minister for parliamentary affairs.

Discussions were held over current regional situation, Indian aggression against Pakistan and joint parliament session.

Qaiser said that the country was united to fight warmongering of India while it was his duty to gain confidence of parliamentary leaders regarding regional situation. He added that all political parties were on same page for unification of the House and national defence.

The speaker said that the government will keep informing development on regional matters to political parties and nationals through parliamentary leaders.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also took the parliamentary leaders into confidence over ongoing regional situation and briefed them regarding international contacts to highlight Indian aggression against Pakistan.

The foreign minister also informed that a session was National Command Authority (NCA) was also summoned on Wednesday (tomorrow) while an in-camera briefing will also be organised by security institutions.

PAF scrambles Indian jets

In the wee hours of February 26, Indian aircraft intruded the LoC near Muzaffarabad sector, however they scrambled back following timely response from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor informed in a tweet, Indian Air Force violated the LoC and the prompt response from the Pakistan Air Force compelled Indian jets to go back.

He said “facing timely and effective response from the PAF, [Indian jets] released [their] payload in haste while escaping, which fell near Balakot.” However, no casualties or damage was reported during the incident, DG ISPR added.

