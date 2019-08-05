ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned a joint session of the Parliament on Tuesday (tomorrow) following a rushed Indian presidential decree abrogated Article 370 of its Constitution earlier today.

The move of the BJP government strips off the Indian-occupied Kashmir from its special status.

As per details, the joint sitting will be held at 11am tomorrow to deliberate upon the strained situation in the occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

Earlier today, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

Denouncing the move of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan declared to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Comments

comments