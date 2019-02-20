ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to present a joint resolution on Pulwama attack in the parliament, condemning Indian statements and allegations on Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved presenting a resolution in Lower House of the Parliament.

PM Khan directed that the opposition should be taken into confidence on this important matter, before the resolution was finally tabled in the House.

A day ago (Feb 19), Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that Pakistan would retaliate, if India starts a war in the wake of Pulwama Attack.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

While giving a policy statement over the Pulwama attack in the occupied Kashmir that killed nearly 40 Indian army personnel on Feb 14, the premier responded sternly to India’s blame game against Pakistan. “I have been hearing and seeing on Indian media that their politicians are calling for revenge from Pakistan. If India attacks, then Pakistan will not think but retaliate,” he cautioned.

PM Khan assured to investigate the perpetrators of Pulwama attack if India shares “actionable intelligence with Pakistan.”

