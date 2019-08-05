Joint sitting of Parliament to be held today after India repeals Article 370 in IoK

ISLAMABAD: A Joint Session of the Parliament has been summoned to meet at Parliament House Islamabad on Tuesday at 11 am, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to an agenda, the joint sitting will be held at 11 am tomorrow to deliberate upon the strained situation in the occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Control as at least 10,000 additional Indian troops were lately deployed in the disputed region.

Earlier today, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution about the special status of Kashmir. Home Minister Amit Shah tabled the bill in the parliament amid opposition members’ protest. Later the bill was signed by the Indian President.

Denouncing the move of the Indian government to repeal Article 370 for occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan declared to “exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Foreign Office strongly condemned and rejected the announcements made by the Indian government regarding the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while talking to ARY News programme “Off The Record” hosted by Kashif Abbasi, he clarified that Pakistan will not accept the revocation of special status for occupied Kashmir through a presidential order in the Indian parliament.

“[Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi wants to impose Hindutva’s thoughts in held Kashmir. The value of the presidential order regarding IoK is not more than a piece of paper which is an attempt to make Kashmiris hostage by the New Delhi authorities.”

Comments

comments