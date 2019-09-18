Web Analytics
‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips denies sequel plans

Joker, Todd Phillips

American director Todd Phillips clarified that comic book movie Joker featuring Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime again is not getting a sequel.

The buzz was that the psychological thriller film might get a sequel following Phillips’s comments which sparked the rumours.

Earlier, he was quoted as saying “One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin Phoenix, any day of the week. There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

After the screening of Joker in Los Angeles, the 48-year-old director-producer put an end to speculations. He told IGN that his comment was theoretical and there are no plans in place right not for a Joker 2.

“We have no plans for a sequel,” Phillips said bluntly. “The quote was, ‘I will do anything Joaquin wants to do.’ And I would. But the movie’s not set up to [have] a sequel. We always pitched it as one movie, and that’s it.”

The movie will be in theatres on October 4.

