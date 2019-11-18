Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Lucky fan witnessed iconic ‘Joker’ stairs scene in real time

Joaquin Phoenix Joker

A lucky bystander got to see the iconic Joker stair-dance seen in real-time while it was being shot in New York.

He managed to capture it and shared it with the world. In the video, Joaquin Phoenix can be seen warming up to go down the stairs while dancing and psyching himself up for the scene.

The scene was filmed in the neighbourhood of the Bronx that has become a cult-movie landmark.

Although the video quality is pretty bad, but fans would never have been able to see this behind the scene if it wasn’t for this bystander.

The video has been turned into a meme now. Here are some you must check out.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

I like to conceal my sorrows from the world: Mahira Khan

Lifestyle

Box Office: ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Races to First Place, ‘Charlie’s…

Lifestyle

Arrested actress confesses using illegal drugs: media report

Offbeat

Top Five Childhood Games Played In 90s


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close