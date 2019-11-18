Lucky fan witnessed iconic ‘Joker’ stairs scene in real time

A lucky bystander got to see the iconic Joker stair-dance seen in real-time while it was being shot in New York.

He managed to capture it and shared it with the world. In the video, Joaquin Phoenix can be seen warming up to go down the stairs while dancing and psyching himself up for the scene.

The scene was filmed in the neighbourhood of the Bronx that has become a cult-movie landmark.

Although the video quality is pretty bad, but fans would never have been able to see this behind the scene if it wasn’t for this bystander.

Someone saw the scene from #Joker go down in real time. 🤯 🎥 azar0v/reddit pic.twitter.com/JZPblqdIHi — Complex (@Complex) November 14, 2019

The video has been turned into a meme now. Here are some you must check out.

