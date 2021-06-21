Joker Malware is back: Delete these virus-infected Android apps or lose data  

The Joker malware has returned to haunt Android apps yet again and this time it has targeted eight apps available on the Google Play Store.

According to the research by Quick Heal Security Labs, the Joker malware has targeted Auxiliary Message, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Super Message, Element Scanner, Go Messages, Travel Wallpapers and Super SMS apps.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Google Play Store has removed these virus-infected Android apps.

Joker malware is one of the most harmful strains which hampers the functioning of Android devices. It is infamous for stealing the data of Android users. The malware collects personal information such as phone database, SMS and OTPs, among others, according to cybersecurity researchers.

The virus is capable of changing and evolving itself so that it can bypass the security norms of the Google Play Store.

If any of them is installed on your smartphone then it is recommended that you should delete it right away. You can simply press the app icon for a few seconds to uninstall the app from your device or go to your phone settings to remove the malicious Joker malware-infected apps from your phone.

