Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


‘Joker’ tops N. American box office for second week

Joaquin Phoenix , Joker, box office

Warner Bros.’ Joker laughed all the way to the box office again this weekend as it took $55.9 million in North American movie theatres, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Joker provides the backstory for the rise of Batman’s maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian’s descent into madness.

Last week, the film directed by Todd Phillips — maker of The Hangover trilogy — set a record for an October release, taking in $93.5 million in its first weekend.

This weekend, United Artists’ family- and Halloween-friendly The Addams Family placed second, scaring up $30.3 million for its opening run.

It follows the mysterious and spooky clan as they prepare for a visit from some even creepier relatives.

In third, at $20.6 million, was Paramount’s new film Gemini Man, which stars Will Smith as a retired hitman who must face off against a younger clone of himself.

Abominable from Universal came in fourth, down from last week’s second, at $6.1 million.

The animated adventure tells the story of a teen and her friends trying to help a young Yeti reunite with its family as a wealthy man seeks to capture it as a prize.

And in fifth was Focus Features’ Downton Abbey, at $4.9 million. The cinematic follow-up to the hit TV series has the aristocratic Crawleys and their earnest staff scrambling to prepare for an unexpected visit by the British royals.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

Hustlers ($3.9 million)

Judy ($3.2 million)

IT: Chapter Two ($3.1 million)

Jexi ($3.1 million)

Ad Astra ($1.9 million)

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Kate Middleton echoes Princess Diana’s style on Pakistan tour

Lifestyle

Rival ‘War of the Worlds’ shows to battle it out on TV

Lifestyle

Martin Scorsese says he wanted to ‘enrich’ past De Niro work with…

Lifestyle

Vietnam pulls animated film ‘Abominable’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close