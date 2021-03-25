KARACHI: A ‘fake’ woman journalist has been booked over demanding extortion from a policeman in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, the woman named Sania Shahrukh Awan, portraying herself as a journalist was booked under terrorism, extortion, and telegraph act at Karachi’s Sir Syed police station on the complaint of a policeman, Shaikh Taimur.

Sania Shahrukh Awan demanded to pay Rs10,000 extortion during a phone call, the policeman stated in his First Information Report (FIR). I was threatened by the woman to lose my job if I fail to pay the extortion, Taimur said.

The ‘fake’ woman journalist during a phone call forced to pay the extortion at any cost, else she will get my pictures published in the newspapers and social media as part of the propaganda against him, the FIR read.

After registration of the FIR, the police raided the house of Sania Shahrukh Awan, but failed to arrest the accused. According to the police, Sania along with her husband Shahrukh Zia Awan has fled.

Raids are underway for the arrest of the woman, the police added.

