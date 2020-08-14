ISLAMABAD: Congratulating the nation on its 73 years of independence, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that our journey towards a country envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has begun.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Our journey towards Quaid’s Pakistan has begun: for Rule of Law with all citizens equal before the law; & towards an Islamic Welfare State, premised on compassion.”

Prime Minister Khan congratulated the nation on successfully tackling COVID-19 by protecting the poor through cash support and smart lockdowns and by being able to reduce the overall cases.

“I congratulate the nation at upturn in our economy after 2 yrs of struggle. Current Account & Fiscal deficits are down; construction industry & throu[gh] it job creation taking off bec[ause] of our special incentives; stock market up; exports & revenues up & cement & car sales up.”

“I congratulate nation bec[ause] we are fixing the damaging structure we inherited in our Power sector.

After long negotiations we have signed new agreement with IPPs which will bring down cost of power generation & reduce circular debt. Next reform target is power distribution system.”

The prime minister in a message to brave Kashmiri brethren said that the nation stands united with them in their just struggle for self-determination. “We will provide them with all the support at all levels as they valiantly fight India’s illegal occupation.”

In another tweet later, PM Khan referred to a couplet of Philosopher Poet Allama Iqbal and said this was also the message that he gave to the youth in Dharna (sit-in).

