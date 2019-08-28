Judge excuses to hear Rana Sanaullah’s case after transfer order

LAHORE: Anti-narcotics court judge on Wednesday excused to hear the case of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah due to his transfer, ARY News reported.

The court also adjourned hearing of the main case and the bail petition of Rana Sanaullah until September 07.

An exchange of harsh words took place between defence lawyers and the judge over the matter.

“It is murder of the justice. You are being transferred because our case is strong,” Sanaullah’s counsel said.

“The government intends to linger on the case,” the counsel further said.

“I have received transfer notification via Whatsapp,” the trial court judge told.

A transfer order could not be deemed lawful until it received properly, defence counsel argued. “It is a maiden instance when a judge being transferred with Whatsapp order,” the counsel further said.

The judge left the courtroom to chamber after exchange with lawyers of Rana Sanaullah.

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah after alleged recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

ANF officials produced CCTV footage of the arrest of Rana Sana in the court in previous hearing. The court sealed the footage after getting signatures from the PML-N leader.

The counsels of Rana Sanaullah had filed a bail petition in the court.

The defence counsel sought the court’s order for perusal of the case documents submitted by the FIA in the court.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted challan against PML-N leader in case pertaining to alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long charge-sheet.

Comments

comments