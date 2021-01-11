Judicial inquiry in Osama Satti murder suggests trial under anti-terrorism act

ISLAMABAD: A judicial inquiry into the murder of an Islamabad youngster, Osama Satti, has pointed the blame on concerned SP and DSP in the case for showing negligence, besides also suggesting a trial against five ATS personnel under the anti-terrorism act, ARY NEWS reported.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The family of the victim has since demanded of the authorities to conduct a judicial inquiry into the matter owing to their distrust of the police.

The chief commissioner on Monday submitted a report of judicial inquiry to the interior ministry as a summary is being issued today for a judicial inquiry into the murder by a high court judge.

The report submitted by the chief commissioner noted that the concerned DSP and SP showed negligence during the process and action should be taken against them.

It further called for a trial under the anti-terrorism act against the ATS personnel arrested in the case.

The inquiry report further suggested that the ATS officials should be appointed after a recommendation from the psychologist and keeping in view their merit.

Read More: Five policemen arrested over Osama Satti murder axed

The ATS personnel should not be allowed to work with other forces and their services could not be rendered to anyone without the approval of their concerned SP.

It further suggested the IGP Islamabad improve the wireless system as it is an important record in any case.

The report further highlighted a weak monitoring system of police besides recommending that senior officials should take responsibility of the matters. “The IG Islamabad should also direct the officials to convey details rather than sensationalizing the matter.”

