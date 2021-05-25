JUI candidate seeks re-election in Sindh Assembly’s PS-70

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam candidate has filed petition in the election commission seeking re-election in PS-70 Matli, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

JUI candidate Maulana Gul Hassan in his plea leveled rigging allegations against the Pakistan People’s Party and the Sindh government seeking to declare the election result as void.

Sindh’s ministers offered jobs and approved development works and water courses in the constituency, JUI candidate said in his petition. “Votes were bought by distributing massive sums of money,” JUI candidate alleged.

The evidence about irregularities has been annexed with the petition, Maulana Gul Hassan said.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the by-poll on the Sindh Assembly’s constituency PS-70 Matli (BADIN II).

Haji Muhammad Dada Halipoto of the PPP secured 45,354 votes, while his opponent JUI’s Maulana Gul Hassan remained second by securing 6324 votes in the by election.

The seat was fallen vacant due to the death of the PPP’s Bashir Ahmed Halepoto.

Comments

comments