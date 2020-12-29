JUI-F estranged leaders meet to decide future strategy

ISLAMABAD: A session of estranged senior leaders of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has been underway here with Maulana Sherani in chair, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting considering over the strategy of the party’s stalwarts after their recent expulsion from the JUI-F.

The meeting being attended by the party’s estranged group having reservations over the party’s policies under Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, a key member of the group Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, could not reach Islamabad from Quetta to attend the session as his corona test was not timely conducted, which is compulsory for air travel.

Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk were attending the meeting.

The group is expected to announce decisions about its future line of action in a press conference at 6:00 in the evening.

A Disciplinary Committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) had expelled the four party stalwarts on Friday, over violation of party discipline.

Basic membership of the JUI-F leaders Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk was cancelled by a disciplinary committee of the party.

Hafiz Hussain Ahmed on Sunday said that they were not mulling over forming a separate group of the party.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed said that they do not want to cause any harm to the JUI-F, however, there would be some repercussions over their forced expulsion from the party without issuing a show-cause notice.

He said as per the party manifesto, they would support anyone elected as its head, however, they were against hereditary leadership in the party.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has tried to become an inherited leader within the JUI-F, he said.

