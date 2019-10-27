ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam–Fazl’s (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested on Sunday by Islamabad police for issuing provocative remarks against national institutions.

Deputy Secretary Information JUI-F Aslam Ghouri confirmed the news and said Mufti Kifayatullah was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector E-11 last night.

Kifayatullah is the third leader to have been detained in the past few days ahead of JUI-F’s Azadi March against the government.

A negotiation team of the government has been in talks with opposition’s Rehbar Committee to listen to their reservations.

Read More: Govt, opposition talks on ‘Azadi March’ inconclusive, negotiations to continue

A day earlier, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak held a telephonic conversation with Rehbar Committee’s chairman Akram Durrani and suggested various venues, outside the red zone, for their protest demonstration.

The Azadi March is set to begin today from Karachi. The caravan lead by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will proceed to the Super Highway (M9) after smaller demonstrations will depart from the city’s six districts and gather at Sohrab Goth, a statement from the party said.

Comments

comments