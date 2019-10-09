ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) has applied formally to seek permission from the Islamabad administration to hold its “Azadi March” on October 27, at D-Chowk located in the federal capital’s red zone.

JUI-F Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, through his counsel Kamran Murtaza, submitted an application on Tuesday to Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Amer Ali Ahmad, asking for approval to hold the march as well as security arrangements for participants.

“The JUI-F will be holding the Azadi March on October 27, 2019 at D-Chowk, Islamabad, exercising its democratic and Constitutional right under Articles 16 and 17 of the Constitution against the incumbent government,” reads the application.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government “Azadi March” on October 27. He had asserted, “The entire country will be our battleground.”

However, the maulana has failed to garner opposition parties’ support so far. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has urged Rehman to delay the march, while Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would only extend moral support to JUI-F cause.

Comments

comments