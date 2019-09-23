JUI-F urged to dedicate Islamabad march to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan urged opposition leaders to shun political point-scoring and work towards the Kashmir cause.

She was addressing a conference titled “Kashmir Outcry: UnWrapping Humanitarian Crisis in Region” in Islamabad.

In an apparent reference to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Fazl’s planned long-march, Ms Awan said those considering a march on Islamabad should rather dedicate it to the independence of India-held Jammu and Kashmir.

He said this march should be used to condemn the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and shake the world conscience.

She called for fostering unity among the country’s political parties to effectively raise the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

She said the government is ready to take along the opposition to meet challenges the country faces on external front.

The special assistant said the Modi government is threatening regional peace and stability by perpetuating atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He urged the international community to come forward and play its role for implementation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on festering Kashmir dispute.

She said the fascist, racist and extremist Indian leadership should be made subservient to the UN charter and international laws.

The special assistant said the Kashmiri people are also looking towards the UN General Assembly session whether it acts as a silent spectator on their plight or succeeds in jolting the world conscience.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is exposing the evil and black face of Modi government during his interactions with the world leaders in the United States. She said the Kashmir cause is on a priority list of the PM.

The special assistant said Pakistani people will always stand by their Kashmiri brethren and forcefully present their stance at international level. She added the relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir is that of a body and a soul.

