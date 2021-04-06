JUI local leader, son injured in ambush near Larkana’s Waggan area

LARKANA: A local leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and his son were seriously injured in a shooting incident here, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

JUI leader Abdul Qadir Sial and his son Abdul Aziz sustained serious bullet injuries when unidentified gunmen opened fire at their car near Waggan area of Larkana district, police said.

The injured have been shifted to Chandka Medical Hospital of Larkana for medical attendance.

Abdul Qadir Sial and his son Abdul Aziz were en-route to Karachi from Ratodero when they were ambushed near Waggan, according to family members.

The family have denied any enmity or dispute with anyone.

Police further inquiring into the incident.

