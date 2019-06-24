JUI-F chief rejects postponement of APC, insists on opposition’s resignations

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman recommended opposition leaders to tender resignations from all assemblies which he had given while meeting opposition leadership on different occasions, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources revealed that he asked them to collect resignations of all of their legislators in provincial and national assemblies in order to increase pressure on the federal government.

The JUI-F chief said that resignations could be taken as the last weapon against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

To this, the opposition leaders have assured him to consult their party leaders, whereas, Fazl’s recommendation will also be considered in the upcoming APC.

On the other hand, the major opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have suggested changing the date of the upcoming all parties conference (APC), sources told ARY News.

The suggestion was thrashed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman besides insisting opposition leadership to resign from assemblies, sources added.

According to the sources, the suggestion to delay APC was placed by PML-N, PPP and Awami National Party (ANP), whereas, Maulana Fazlur Rehman argued that it is impossible to postpone the APC as its invitations were dispatched to all leaders.

The JUI-F chief toughened its decision to organise APC on June 26 at 11:00 am while the other opposition parties are insisting to delay its organisation following the post-budget debate session in the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the JUI-F chief had invited opposition leaders to attend an all-parties conference to be hosted by him on June 26 (tomorrow) in a bid to launch an anti-government movement.

The JUI-F chief extended an invitation to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali, National Party chief Mir Hasil Bezinjo and PkMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the APC over telephone.

He also tried to contact Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, a partner of the PTI-led coalition government at the center, but couldn’t get through as he is currently out of the country.

