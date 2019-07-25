On July 25 people rejected dynastic politics: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said July 25, is a day when the nation rejected those elements who looted national exchequer, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Awan said, on July 25 people rejected dynastic politics.

آج ان عناصر کی شکست کا دن ہے جنہوں نے قوم کے مال میں خیانت کی،عوام کو غریب کرکے اپنے محل تعمیر کئے۔سیاست کو لوٹ مار کے لئے استعمال کرنے والے سیاسی عبرت کا نشان بن رہے ہیں۔قوم ان کی موروثی غلامی مسترد کر چکی ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 25, 2019

In another tweet, she said the aspirations of the people and twenty-three-year political struggle of Imran Khan bore fruit in the general elections of last year. IK was given the mandate to carry out accountability of corrupt people.

آج پاکستان تحریک انصاف یوم تشکر منائے گی۔25 جولائی کے انتخابات میں پاکستان کے عوام کی امنگیں اور عمران خان کی 23 سالہ جدوجہد رنگ لائی۔عوام نے عمران خان کو احتساب کا جو مینڈیٹ دیا آج اس کی فتح کا دن ہے۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 25, 2019

She regretted that two political parties by playing the game of taking turns in power badly exploited the masses.

آج کے دن نسل در نسل اقتدار پر قابض اور سیاسی ایوانوں کو ذریعہ روزگار بنانے والوں کو نظام سے باہر پھینک دیاگیا۔دو خاندانوں نے باری باری حصول اقتدار کا کھیل رچا کر عوام کا بدترین استحصال کیا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 25, 2019

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to celebrate July 25 (today) as Thanksgiving Day to commemorate party’s victory in general elections 2018.

