Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


On July 25 people rejected dynastic politics: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said July 25, is a day when the nation rejected those elements who looted national exchequer, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, Awan said, on July 25 people rejected dynastic politics.

In another tweet, she said the aspirations of the people and twenty-three-year political struggle of Imran Khan bore fruit in the general elections of last year. IK was given the mandate to carry out accountability of corrupt people.

She regretted that two political parties by playing the game of taking turns in power badly exploited the masses.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced to celebrate July 25 (today) as Thanksgiving Day to commemorate party’s victory in general elections 2018.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Registration fee of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme announced

Pakistan

PTI celebrates Thanksgiving Day today

Must Read

Congo virus alert issued in Karachi

Pakistan

Karachi likely to receive first heavy rain of monsoon on July 28 to 30


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close