Jumatul Wida being observed today

KARACHI: Jumatul Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan is being observed today (Friday) across the country.

The Juma gatherings will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed between the government and the religious scholars in view of the threat posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Imams and Khateebs in their sermons will highlight the significance of the day. On the occasion, prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and to rid the world of the pandemic.

Jumatul Wida has a special significance for Muslims since it is a prelude to the departure of holy month of Ramazan and considered the harbinger of the end of the showering of divine blessings that characterizes the holy month.

Last Friday of Ramazan is also observed as Youm al-Quds (Al-Quds Day) in Pakistan to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Israeli occupied Palestine territories.

Prayer leaders in their sermons will highlight the importance of unity and sectarian harmony among the people of all religious schools of thought.

Special prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.

