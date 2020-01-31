Junoon’s new album is coming in August

Sufi rock band Junoon will be releasing an album this year.

South Asia’s popular band which reunited in December 2018 have treated the audience with their amazing performances since their return.

Last year, the band released a World Cup anthem and recently wowed fans at an international concert in Doha after a long time.

Now, they are coming up with an album in August this year.

Lead guitarist and songwriter Salman Ahmed took to Twitter to share the exciting news with Junoonis.

Brand new Junoon 2020 by August, IA🔥🔥🎸🎸 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) January 30, 2020

He also hinted at a concert in UK when a fan inquired.

After the new album Junoon 2020, IA https://t.co/Azgdv5hzpV — salman ahmad (@sufisal) January 30, 2020

Apart from him, the band features vocalist Ali Azmat and bass guitarist Brian O’Connell.

