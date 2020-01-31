Web Analytics
Sufi rock band Junoon will be releasing an album this year. 

South Asia’s popular band which reunited in December 2018 have treated the audience with their amazing performances since their return.

Last year, the band released a World Cup anthem and recently wowed fans at an international concert in Doha after a long time.

Now, they are coming up with an album in August this year.

Lead guitarist and songwriter Salman Ahmed took to Twitter to share the exciting news with Junoonis.

He also hinted at a concert in UK when a fan inquired.

Apart from him, the band features vocalist Ali Azmat and bass guitarist Brian O’Connell.

