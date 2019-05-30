Justice Isa approaches President for copy of reference filed against him

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa, a senior Supreme Court judge has approached President Arif Alvi, to provide a copy of reference filed against him over allegations of misconduct, citing sources,ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi drawing his attention towards reports quoting government sources that a reference had been filed against him under article 209.

“If the news of filing of reference are true, I will be obliged if you (the president) could provide me the copy of the reference filed after your signatures”, Justice Isa said.

He further stated in his letter penned to the President, that a selective leaks has become active to defame him, which is affecting my right of ‘fair trial’.

“I will be looking forward for your reply in this regard”, he has said.

Read more: Punjab Bar Council demands removal of Qazi Faez Isa as SC judge

On April 20, the Punjab Bar Council had demanded removal of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as judge of the Supreme Court.

The Punjab Bar Council said this in a meeting in Lahore. The meeting approved a resolution comprising six points in this regard.

The resolution demanded that Justice Qazi Faez Isa should be removed from the post of judge of the Supreme Court. It said that action should be taken under Article 209 (V).

Comments

comments