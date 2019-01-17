Justice Khosa refers matter of lawyers strike in lower courts to IHC

ISLAMABAD: While hearing a case regarding lawyers’ strikes in the lower courts of Islamabad, the to-be Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Wednesday, observed that judges are waiting to dispense justice but the lawyers are on the strike.

District judiciary lawyers in the federal capital have been on strike since December 2018 over the issue of rotation of judges of the sessions court.

Advocate Adil Aziz appeared before the court of Justice Khosa to apprise him that the lawyers of Islamabad are on strike.

To this, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said he had read in a newspaper that the strike would take place every Tuesday and Friday. “Two other days are already off,” he noted while smiling.

Justice Khosa subsequently referred the matter to the Islamabad High Court.

The protesting lawyers have been demanding rotation i.e. transfer of the judges of the lower courts to the subordinate judiciary of four provincial high courts and posting of judges from these high courts to Islamabad on deputation.

While, the government has proposed that instead of posting judges to other provinces, they may be transferred to federal government departments and ministries in Islamabad.

