SC dismisses presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the presidential reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa after declaring it ‘invalid’ while accepting the petitioner’s pleas, ARY News reported on Friday.

The apex court has also withdrawn the show cause notice issued by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to the Justice Qazi Faez Isa in July 2019 over writing letters to the president. Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who was heading the 10-judge bench, announced the verdict.

An 11-page short order was also released by the top court which nullified the presidential reference against Justice Isa besides ordering Inland Revenue Commissioner to issue a notice to the judge’s family members including his wife and children within seven days to seek details of his properties.

It stated that Justice Isa’s family will file a response to the notice and no delay should be made over anyone’s absence from the country. The apex court also issued directives for the submission of a report from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman within 100 days, otherwise, it will be forwarded to the head of SJC besides summoning clarification from the revenue board.

The judgement was opposed by Justice Yahya Afridi while three of the 10 judges wrote additional notes in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, the wife of Justice Isa, Zarina Montserrat Khoso Carrera, had provided the money trail for the purchase of the three properties in the United Kingdom (UK) and recorded her statement via video link besides submission of details of her bank accounts.

The top court had expressed satisfaction over Zarina Montserrat Khoso Carrera, the spouse of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and ordered her to approach the concerned forum, FBR, for examining the matter on merit.

The presidential reference had filed against Justice Isa that stated he did not disclose his three properties in London in the wealth returns which he acquired on lease in the name of his wife and children.

