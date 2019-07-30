Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed on Tuesday sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), reported ARY News.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and the most senior judge of the apex court after him, Justice Gulzar Ahmad has left for Russia to represent Pakistan at the judicial conference.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in Islamabad, which was attended by Judges ad senior lawyers. Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to him.

Read more: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa gives first verdict as CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) took oath of his office on January 18, earlier this year and is due to retire on December 20 in the same year.

After the retirement of CJP Khosa, Justice Gulzar Ahmad will take oath as the top judge of Pakistan and he will retire on February 1, 2022.

Comments

comments