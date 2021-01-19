Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel have welcomed their second child

Congratulations are in order for Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel after Timberlake confirmed that they have welcomed their second child, a son, reported CNN.

The actor cum singer announced the arrival of his second child on a video call with Ellen DeGeneres for The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also revealed the name of his new son – Phineas.

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

The news was shared by DeGeneres on her Twitter account in the form of a snippet from the interview. She recalled learning about the couple’s pregnancy via FaceTime and mentioned that Justin Timberlake was a father to a little child again

Timberlake went on to share that DeGeneres was actually one of the first people who knew about the news outside of their immediate family and then opened up about it. “His name is Phineas and he’s awesome. And he’s so cute. And nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier, very grateful,” he said.

The 39-year-old also has a 5-year-old son, Silas, with Biel, whom he married in 2012.

