K-Electric CEO ashamed over load shedding in Karachi

KARACHI: K-Electric Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi on Wednesday claimed that power tariff for Karachi was lower than the other parts of the country by Rs 2.89 per unit, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser to address the increasing criticism on the power utility, the K-Electric CEO said that he was ashamed over load shedding in the city and announced to update the masses after every two weeks on the situation. “The consumers could lodge a complaint with NEPRA over power issues,” he suggested.

He said that the power utility is facing issues of low gas pressure, however, there was no shortage of fuel supply to them.

The top K-Electric official said that it was an embarrassing situation for them in the current scenario and blamed that the current shortfall was due to the hindrances created in the installation of a 700-megawatt power plant in 2016.

The CEO, however, announced that they would ensure an additional supply of 2100 megawatt to the city by the next three years.

The K-Electric CEO rejected criticism over billing issues and said that they could not make changes to a consumer’s bill as it is calculated by the meter and unit readings.

Responding to the issue with cable operators, the K-Electric CEO said that they had held a meeting with them and no cables were disconnected during the last 18 days in the city.

“Removing unnecessary cables from the electricity poles was aimed at improving the beauty of the megapolis and avoiding unnecessary harm to citizens,” Moonis Abdullah Alvi said.

He announced to present a report on replacement of copper wires with the aluminium wires in the city within two weeks and said that a similar process was ongoing across the country.

“Our system has improved in the past three years and the K-Electric is going to invest Rs 15 billion more on the power infrastructure in the city,” he said.

