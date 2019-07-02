K-Electric deplores demolition of offices by KMC

KARACHI: Reacting on the demolition of K-Electric offices by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), spokesperson of sole power provider to Karachi on Tuesday termed the demolition of its office illegal, ARY News reported.

“According to the court orders, K-Electric should have been given two days notice prior to demolition of its office”, the spokesperson said in a statement issued from Karachi.

The spokesperson added that the metropolitan corporation has not sent any notice prior taking the action for removing encroachments.

The spokesperson condemned the loss faced by the company after the demolition of its offices.

He said that the company has suspended few connections of KMC over failing to pay dues of rs 4 billion.

On Monday, at least three officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were injured after they came under attack by the employees of K-electric during an anti-encroachment operation in the metropolis.

KMC senior director told the journalists that the officials of K-Electric attacked on the anti-encroachment team when it reached in Qayyumabad area of Karachi to clear the greenbelt.

He had said that when the team started operation to raze the illegal rooms constructed by the K-Electric on the greenbelt, the officials of the power utility started resistance and attacked on the team; resultantly three members of the anti-encroachment team injured.

