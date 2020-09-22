K-Electric increases duration of load shedding across Karachi

KARACHI: The K-electric on Tuesday announced to extend the duration of load shedding in the megacity owing to low gas pressure, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the duration of load-shedding in several areas of the city has extended up to 15 hours, while the areas exempted from load-shedding were also experiencing five hours load-shedding daily.

On the other hand, a K-Electric spokesperson said that the company was facing a 400MW shortfall of electricity owing to low gas pressure.

The production is affected by gas-fired SITE area plants, while the furnace oil-based plants are operating at full capacity, said KE spokesperson.

He further said that Karachi’s sole power distributor has requested the government to provide RLNG in order to fulfill the shortage of electricity.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 18, K Electric wrote a letter to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) calling on them to raise the gas supply and pressure to former’s plants.

The KE spokesperson said that the letter addressed to SSGS was intended to appeal for consistent gas supply and pressure for the power plants to run smoothly.

It detailed that three of its power plants received lesser energy than required, which results in a drop in energy generation.

