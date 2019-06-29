K-Electric ‘condemns’ demolition of offices by KMC

KARACHI: A spokesperson of K-Electric condemned demolition of its offices by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said in his statement that it ‘condemns loss faced by the company after demolition of its offices in a response action by KMC’ over suspending electricity connection.

He said that the company has suspended few connections of KMC in light of court orders yesterday after issuance of a legal notice.

“The demolition caused damages to its important installation including grid station situated at Elander road.”

The spokesperson added that the metropolitan corporation has not sent any notice prior taking the action for removing encroachments.

Read More: KMC demolishes K-Electric office built on footpath

He detailed that KMC is defaulter of overall Rs4 billion to K-Electric.

Earlier in the day, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment cell demolished an office of K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, built on pavement on Shahrah-e-Quaideen road.

An official of KMC relayed a two-room office of the power utility was pulled down as part of its anti-encroachment operation.

He said illegal structures built along Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Shaheed-e-Millat Road are being razed.

Afterwards, he said, KMC has prepared a strategy to launch an anti-encroachment operation around the Jubilee Market.

It is noteworthy that KMC had earlier this month razed to ground over 100 dastarkhawans built on pavements across the city on directives of the Supreme Court.

Comments

comments