Rs 2.89 per unit tariff hike approved for K-Electric customers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday approved an increase in electricity tariff for the K-Electric consumers from Rs 1.09 to Rs2.89, ARY News reported.

The Power Division has issued the notification in this regard. K-Electric will increase the price of electricity from September 1, 2020.

With this increase, the KE’s tariff would be on par with other power distribution companies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in September had approved an increase of up to Rs1.09 per unit in the tariff for K-Electric on account of quarterly adjustments.

The ECC meeting chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdu Hafeez Shaikh discussed the issue of quarterly adjustments of K-Electric Limited for the period from 2016 to 2019.

Last week, ECC allowed a slight increase of 32 paisa in electricity tariff for consumers of up to 200 units.

