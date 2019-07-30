K-Electric wants Karachiites to brace for another major power breakdown

KARACHI: K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor has warned of another major power breakdown owing to a flood caused by monsoon rain in Gulzar-e-Hijri where “one of the most critical grid stations” is located.

“Monsoon downpour has caused Lath Dam near Super Highway to overflow. The floodwater has entered K-Electric’s KDA Grid station, located at Gulzar-e-Hijri Scheme 33, one of the most critical grids of KE’s 220kV grid,” it said in a series of tweets.

“Given the criticality of this grid to our network, power supply will thus be affected to several areas including Gulshan, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, FB Area, Surjani, Shadman, Johar, Shah Faisal among many others.”

Overflow of Lath Dam creates critical situation at KDA Grid.(6) Given the criticality of this grid to our network, power supply will thus be affected to several areas including Gulshan, Azizabad, Liaqatabad, Malir, FB Area, Surjani, Shadman, Johar, Shah Faisal among many others. — KE (@KElectricPk) July 30, 2019

KE said if the water level rises, it may be forced to completely shut down power supply from this grid station to ensure the safety of people and equipment.

“We are working closely with all authorities to control this situation. All possible resources including trenches, water pumps and sandbags around the grid have been deployed to block the water,” it said in a tweet.

Overflow of Lath Dam creates critical situation at KDA Grid. (7)

PAK Army has come to support our efforts. All possible resources including trenches, water pumps & sand bags around the grid have been deployed to block the water and our teams are on ground to manage this emergency — KE (@KElectricPk) July 30, 2019

“This has affected power supply to parts of Sohrab Goth, Abulhassan Isphahani Road, Super Highway, KWSB’s NEK Pumping station among few others.”

Comments

comments