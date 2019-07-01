K-Electric’s employees attack on anti-encroachment team, three injured

KARACHI: At least three officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were injured after they came under attack by the employees of K-electric during an anti encroachment operation in Karachi, ARY News reported.

KMC senior director told the journalists that the officials of K-Electric attacked on the anti-encroachment team when it reached in Qayyumabad area of Karachi to clear the greenbelt.

He said that when the team started operation to raze the illegal rooms constructed by the K-Electric on the greenbelt, the officials of the power utility started resistance and attacked on the team; resultantly three members of the anti-encroachment team injured.

The director said that the officials were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

Earlier on March 20, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC)’s anti-encroachment department and district administration had continued operation to remove trespasses for the second day in Liaquatabad and FC Area of the metropolis.

Illegal shops and factories established on footpaths and green belt had been razed by heavy machinery amid tight security.

A large number of local residents had gathered in the areas in an apparent preparation to resist the officials busy in removing encroachments.

