K-pop sensation BLACKPINK set to play PUBG Mobile in gameplay show

BLACKPINK and PUBG stans are in for a a treat as the popular video game is gearing up to feature the K-pop sensations in a new ‘fun match’ gameplay show, reported Dot Esports.

According to details, all four members of the popular girl group will feature in the gameplay, alongside South Korean singer Kim Hee-chul, and popular streamers DDEDDEDDEDDE and BEENU.

While not much has been revealed as yet about the event, PUBG Mobile’s official Twitter handle announced that it will be streamed on PUBG Mobile’s Facebook and YouTube channels later this month.

Want to see a different charm of @BLACKPINK playing PUBG MOBILE?

PUBG MOBILE X BLACKPINK “FUN MATCH” Gameplay Show is coming in November! We've also invited special guests Kim Hee Chul and streamers DDEDDEDDEDDE and BEENU in the show! Stay tuned! #PUBGMxBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/UTlcmICAxa — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 3, 2020

The collaboration with BLACKPINK was first announced in September, bringing with it several perks to the game, including lobby music, theme visual, airplane and airdrop skin, billboard, and more. Players also had the chance to win signed BLACKPINK albums by giving in-game gifts to band members Jennie Kim, Lisa Manoban, Kim Jisoo and Rosé Park whose character IDs were made public.

The last of these special BLACKPINK themed events came to a close on November 2, just ahead of the announcement that fans will be seeing the group play the game.

Earlier, as part of a similar collaboration, British-Norwegian DJ, Alan Walker performed at the PUBG Mobile Club Open spring split global finals in 2019.

Comments

comments