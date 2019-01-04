Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


You might also like
Pakistan

PM Khan has approved funds of Rs 50bn for Karachi: Governor Sindh

Pakistan

Did not raze any house in Korangi, says Mayor Akhtar

Pakistan

IHC approves NAB appeals for hearing against Nawaz’s acquittal

Pakistan

Two MQM-London members among six arrested by Rangers in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU