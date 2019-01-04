FAISALABAD: In yet another mind-boggling incident involving ‘benami’ transactions, a Kamalia businessman’s account is found to have been used for unexplained transactions of over Rs. 64mn, ARY News reported on Friday.

Bank account of Mohammad Yaseen, a poultry farm owner in village Chak-735 of district Toba Tek Singh’s tehsil Kamalia, was used for transfer of Rs. 64.709mn.

The transactions were carried out between July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017. The person in question has been asked by the authorities to furnish an explanation.

Sources within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed ARY News that Yaseen has submitted an affidavit expressing his ignorance of these transactions.

Talking to ARY News, Yaseen said that he had opened an account to get a loan from the bank, but he was bankrupt since last three years. “I don’t know who used my account”, he said, adding that the said bank’s credit officer had kept his account’s chequebook with him.

FBR sources say the case will be transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigations.

In a similar incident in district Layyah’s city Chowk Azam, a cart-runner Mohammad Qayyum has been asked by the FBR to furnish several documents to prove his uninvolvement in a sale of wheat.

It was learnt that wheat worth Rs. 12.1mn was sold in his name during 2014-2015 whereas his Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) was made in 2017. The labourer, while talking to ARY News, said that he was a person without means and was never involved in such a transaction.

