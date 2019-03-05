Kamran Michael challenges his arrest in SHC

KARACHI: Former minister for Ports and Shipping Kamran Michael on Tuesday challenged his arrest in the Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported.

The former minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader is accused of illegally allotting three commercial and residential apartment plots at prime locations of KPT Cooperative Housing Society in Karachi to his favourite persons after allegedly receiving a huge sum.

“I was not named in the inquiry and neither in the reference of KPT land allotment scam,” the former minister stated in his plea.

Michael termed his arrest as an alleged political victimization.

Meanwhile, the SHC after serving notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought a thorough report into arrest of Kamran Michael until March 19.

According to a NAB official, the former minister abused his authority by making allotments of plots in 2013, adding that the plots are over Rs one billion worth.

Kamran Micheal remained the minister for ports and shipping between 2013 and 2016. He had held several portfolios in cabinets during different governments.

The anti-graft watchdog body chief had ordered an inquiry in January 2018, against Michael for alleged misuse of his authority.

