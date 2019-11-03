Kamyab Jawan Program receives 0.9 mln applications in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s youth loan scheme titled Kamyab Jawan Program has received 0.9 million applications within two weeks, according to a report.

According to Radio Pakistan, youth were showing immense interest in the loan scheme as on a daily basis around 50,000 to 100,000 applications are being received.

The government had created opportunities to open the doors of socio-economic empowerment of youth, an official told Radio Pakistan.

He said 1 million youth will get benefit from the scheme and an amount of Rs. 100 billion has been allocated for the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” to facilities one million youth across the country.

He said that this unique and ambitious programme aimed at providing soft loans to the youth of the country and creating job opportunities for them with having followed up strategy.

Read More: PM’s youth loan scheme: 700,000 applications received in a week

“This programme is the first step towards fulfilling the PTI’s promise for youth’s prosperity”, he stated.

Earlier, on Oct 22, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had said disbursement of loans under the Kamyab Jawan Programme will start from December this year.

Addressing a news conference, he said the youth showed immense interest in the programme and about 200,000 applications have so far been received.

Usman Dar was confident that the Kamyab Jawan Programme will prove to be a game-changer for the development of the country’s economy.

Usman Dar assured that every possible measure has been taken to make the program transparent and free from political interference. In the next phase of the program “we will try to fix the quota for disabled and minorities on the pattern of female share in the Kamyab Jawan Program.”

Comments

comments