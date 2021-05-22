ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday shared a success story of a differently-abled man Hyder Ali who availed loan facility under Kamyab Jawan program to establish his business, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Usman Dar shared a video detailing how Hyder Ali, who hails from Hujra Shah Muqeem city of Punjab, is successfully running his cattle farm through the loan he received under the Kamyab Jawan program.

جسمانی معذوری کا بہادری سے مقابلہ کرنے والےحیدر علی سمیت معاشرے کے ہزاروں خاندانوں کیلئے “کامیاب جوان پروگرام” اُمید کی کرن ثابت ہو رہا ہے، وزیراعظم عمران خان کے ویژن کے مطابق معاشرے کے کمزور اور پسے ہوئے طبقات کی مالی معاونت کے ذریعے ان کے حالات کیسے بدل رہے ہیں آپ بھی دیکھئیے! pic.twitter.com/dQb7VX7ihS — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) May 22, 2021



“Since my childhood, my left arm and leg were disabled,” Hyder Ali said in the video featuring him as a success story of the program and added that he never wanted to become a burden on his family and completed his masters to get a private job.

The youngster said that he always wanted to have his own business to support his family as salary from the private job was not enough in this regard. He said that he asked for money from his relatives, however, they refused pointing out how could he return the money with a disability.

Hyder Ali, who got disappointed with the attitude, applied for the Kamyab Jawan program with little hope that he would get the loan. “I got a response that my loan has been approved and received it days after a Bank of Punjab official visited me,” he said.

He said that he received a Rs1 million loan from the bank and bought two cows and buffalos each from it. “I am now able to earn Rs50,000 by selling milk,” he said.

Read More: Fed govt plans loan facility of upto Rs50 million for youth under Kamyab Jawan program

M. Ashraf, the proud father of the youngster, said that rather than supporting him, he is now extending support to them.

Commenting on the success story, Usman Dar said that the Kamyab Jawan program was becoming a beacon of hope for hundreds of families like Hyder Ali and changing the lives of the people in the underprivileged segments of the society as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

