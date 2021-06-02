ISLAMABAD: The federal government is likely to earmark a whopping Rs100 billion for the Kamyab Jawan Programme in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar met Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and discussed with him the possible budgetary allocation for the Kamyab Jawan programme.

Speaking in the meeting, Finance Minister stressed the need for speeding up the process of disbursement of loans to youth under the scheme. The government will increase limit for loans, he added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs said the Kamyab Jawan Programme is a key scheme to promote the entrepreneurship culture in the country. “This is the first time that any government has started investing directly on its youth,” he maintained.

“The Kamyab Jawan is not a mere programme but a silent revolution,” the special assistant said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin announced that the federal government would not impose new taxes in the budget 2021-22. Addressing a budget webinar in Islamabad, he said the government would trace tax evaders via modern technology and send them to the prisons.

The Finanace Minister also maintained that achieving sustainable development goals was the top priority of the incumbent government. The Shaukat Tarin said agriculture, industries, Information Technology (IT) and service sectors will be incentivized in the next federal budget to enhance their productivity.

