Kamyab Jawan Programme to create one million jobs: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Uman Dar said that over one million youth will be given jobs under the first phase of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, ARY News reported.

Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony in Rawalpindi on Wednesday afternoon, he said the main objective of this program is creation of jobs for skilled youth and providing them technical training.

He said over one billion rupees have so far been distributed to the youth on merit. He said merit and transparency are being ensured in the distribution process.

Usman Dar said industrial development is a paramount priority of the government and special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises is being paid for creating jobs.

Earlier on July 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved to launch the second phase of Kamyab Jawan Program, aiming to provide more opportunities to the youth across the country.

As per details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, called on PM Imran Khan to discuss matters related to Kamyab Jawan Program.

During the meeting, PM Imran directed Usman Dar to immediately launch the second phase of the Kamyab Jawan Program. The federal government also released Rs25 billion for phase 2 of the program.

The government had also increased the loan amount for phase 2 from Rs5 million to 20.5 million. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued circular to all banks in this regard.

