‘Kamyab Jawan Youth Card’ on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have been entrusted with the task of devising a feasible strategy to launch “Kamyab Jawan Youth Card.”

The card will be aimed at ensuring financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar jointly chaired a meeting which was attended by senior SBP and NADRA officials.

Dar said the Youth Card is a revolutionary idea of the government, under which financial incentives and concessions would be offered to the youth for buying books, railway, and air travel tickets and other civic facilities on subsidised rates.

It was agreed in the meeting that both State bank of Pakistan and the National Database and Registration Authority would devise a feasible strategy to roll out the project at the earliest.

