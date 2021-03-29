ISLAMABAD: Over Rs7 billion loans have been disbursed among nearly 6,000 youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

The details were shared during a meeting of the scheme headed by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and attended by SAPM Usman Dar, secretary planning and others.

Giving a briefing to the participants regarding the Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, Usman Dar said that so far they have provided loans of over Rs7 billion to 5,852 youngsters.

“We are planning to expand the programme and will provide loans to 100,000 more youngsters,” the SAPM said as Planning Minister Asad Umar asked him to find avenues for providing financing to 200,000 more youngsters.

Kamyab Jawan Programme

In August, the Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) had launched the ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’ for the socio-economic development of the youth in the progress of the country.

According to an official, under the program, a vast array of projects and initiatives would be undertaken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for the country’s youth.

These initiatives would focus on ‘3Es’: education, employment and engagement while implementing six flagship programs.

Under the six flagship programs, the first will be ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’ as per which subsidised business loans would be provided to young aspiring entrepreneurs for the promotion of SME sector, the official said.

The second would be ‘Skill for All Program’, under which technical and vocational training is to be imparted to 150,000 youth both in conventional and high-end technological trades, he said.

Read More: PM greenlights country’s biggest skill development programme

The third initiative is ‘Startup Pakistan Program’ under which potential young entrepreneurs would be trained and mentored to conceive, incubate, and mature their business plans through access to digital incubation platforms.

The fourth would be ‘Green Youth Movement (GYM)’ under which small grants are to be provided to Pakistani youth to bring economic innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises.

The fifth initiative, ‘Internship Program’, would impart effective internship programs both for undergraduate and postgraduate students to facilitate them in active participation in the private sector.

The sixth initiative would be ‘Jawan Markaz’, a one-stop solution for youth-related issues at the grassroots level and it would not only provide access to sports and other youth engagement activities but also provide them with career counseling, mentoring and access to a host of digital services, the official added.

Comments

comments