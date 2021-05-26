Kandhkot ATC grants physical remand of Teghani chieftain

KANDHKOT: Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Kandhkot granted nine days physical remand of controversial tribal chieftain Tegho Khan Teghani to police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Tegho Khan Teghani was arrested in Karachi after an attack on police in Shikarpur in which two policemen were martyred.

Earlier, talking to media Sardar Teghani alleged that he was subjected to political victimization. “Eight others have also been arrested apart of me but they are being kept out of the sight,” he claimed.

“I won’t support Shabbir Bijarani and Abid Sundrani in the next election,” he said.

“I have always helped the people and the police and handed over bandits to them,” he claimed.

The police arrested Teghani clan chieftain from his residence in Karachi recently after an encounter in Shikarpur’s katcha area in which police killed eight dacoits, while two policemen were also martyred in the incident.

He was arrested in a police raid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Juhar along with his son and a nephew, a police official confirmed last Monday.

Teghani was involved in several attacks on police in upper Sindh, officials claimed.

