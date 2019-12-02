Kandhkot tribal feud leaves five dead, two seriously injured

KANDHKOT: Fierce gun battle between two tribal clans in Kandhkot resulted in five deaths and two injured in precarious condition, ARY News reported on Monday.

A gunfight between Lolai and Jageerani clans due to an old feud, changed the katcha area of Ghauspur in the vicinity of Kandhkot into a battlefield.

The gun battle created panic and harassment in the local population.

Fierce exchange of fire between the gunmen left five people dead including two women. The deceased were identified as Hurmat Khatoon Lolai, Baigi Khatoon Lolai, Jagan Lolai, Lakhan Lolai and Abdul Quddus.

Police rushed to the spot of the gun battle and transferred two seriously injured persons and five dead bodies to the hospital.

The dead bodies were handed over to the families after completing legal formalities.

The tribesmen of two clans have been involved in an old feud in the area, which had claimed seven lives earlier.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while expressing regret over the loss of life in deadly clash in katcha area of Kandhkot has ordered the police and district administration to act promptly over the incident.

The chief minister also ordered the district administration to take steps to counter such incidents in future.

The people could not be allowed to to settle their feuds by themselves with arms, he added.

